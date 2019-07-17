The marchers walked from Chater Garden in Central to the government headquarters in Admiralty. Photo: Winson Wong
Elderly take to the streets in support of Hong Kong’s young extradition bill protesters, saying they understand where anger stems from
- Organiser says 9,000 people attend march on Wednesday evening from Central to government headquarters, while police put number at 1,500
- Crowd led by Occupy co-founder Reverend Chu Yiu-ming, renowned singer and actress Deanie Ip and film director Shu Kei
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
