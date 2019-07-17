Once more unto the streets. Photo: Edmond So
Another massive march in Hong Kong secures approval despite police earlier asking organisers to postpone due to safety concerns
- Civil Human Rights Front waiting for formal letter of no objection as it announces Sunday’s march will end at the Court of Final Appeal
- About 9,000 ‘silver-haired generation’ join march on Wednesday night, calling for independent, judge-led inquiry into use of force by police
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
