Once more unto the streets. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Another massive march in Hong Kong secures approval despite police earlier asking organisers to postpone due to safety concerns

  • Civil Human Rights Front waiting for formal letter of no objection as it announces Sunday’s march will end at the Court of Final Appeal
  • About 9,000 ‘silver-haired generation’ join march on Wednesday night, calling for independent, judge-led inquiry into use of force by police
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Alvin Lum  

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 11:30pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:30pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Once more unto the streets. Photo: Edmond So
