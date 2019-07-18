Chan Tong-kai, 20, (left) is wanted in Taiwan for the murder of his girlfriend in Taipei in February last year. Photo: Winson Wong
After extradition controversy, opposition lawmaker proposes bill to send Hong Kong murder suspect to Taiwan
- Fernando Cheung admits bill could stir up more rows but says he will withdraw it if amendments are attempted to include mainland China
- Father of murder victim reportedly wrote to city leader Carrie Lam urging her to try alternative proposals to extradite suspect Chan Tong-kai
