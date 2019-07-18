Channels

Timothy Lee (left) of Synergy Kowloon and Jack Tung, organisers of a rally planned for July 27, with a list of questions police asked them. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Hong Kong police demand march organisers answer 32 questions before getting go-ahead, prompting fears freedom of assembly is being undermined

  • Police issue questions in two batches to Synergy Kowloon, which is applying to hold march against influx of mainland Chinese tourists in Hung Hom
  • Other activists say move is unusual and could be intended to push up administrative costs for organisers of future protests
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 7:11pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:30pm, 18 Jul, 2019

