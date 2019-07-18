Protesters rally in support of the police force outside Hong Kong’s government headquarters on June 30. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong braces for weekend of marches as pro-establishment camp to support police at Tamar Park ahead of Sunday’s massive protest against the government
- ‘Safeguard Hong Kong’ rally will call for residents to give embattled leader Carrie Lam more time to recover from political crisis
- Police ask small community group organising separate march in Hung Hom 32 questions on planning and security arrangements
