(top left) Zhang Xiang, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hong Kong holds a forum with students at the University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam. 18JUL19 SCMP / Winson Wong
University of Hong Kong president Zhang Xiang calls for ‘every corner of society’ to mend political divide through talking as city gears up for more marches
- Zhang admits his earlier comments had failed to address young protesters’ frustrations and vows to listen more carefully in future
- Although forum is generally calm, some mainland Chinese students are jeered as they speak about recent row on campus and in Hong Kong
