Au Chun-wah estimated there were about 300 people in the group that defaced the mural. Photo: Facebook
Masked group defaces Hong Kong Lennon Wall decrying extradition bill, puts up pro-government posters
- During Friday’s early hours, hundreds turned up to tear down slogans and images against the extradition bill, and put up posters for a pro-government march
- The walls have sprung up around the city in recent weeks
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Screen grab of a video showing a group of masked figures plastering flags of the Eight-Nation Alliance over the Lennon Wall in Tai Po. Photo: Facebook
Tai Po Lennon Wall restored after group of masked men plaster flags of historical invaders of China, the Eight-Nation Alliance, over it in night-time manoeuvre
- Eyewitnesses say dozens of men arrived around 2am and started covering anti-extradition bill display with flags of countries that invaded China in 1900
- Some pro-Beijing figures have accused foreign countries of being behind extradition bill protests
