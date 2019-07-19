Channels

Au Chun-wah estimated there were about 300 people in the group that defaced the mural. Photo: Facebook
Politics

Masked group defaces Hong Kong Lennon Wall decrying extradition bill, puts up pro-government posters

  • During Friday’s early hours, hundreds turned up to tear down slogans and images against the extradition bill, and put up posters for a pro-government march
  • The walls have sprung up around the city in recent weeks
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Elizabeth Cheung  

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 11:39am, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:26pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Screen grab of a video showing a group of masked figures plastering flags of the Eight-Nation Alliance over the Lennon Wall in Tai Po. Photo: Facebook
Politics

Tai Po Lennon Wall restored after group of masked men plaster flags of historical invaders of China, the Eight-Nation Alliance, over it in night-time manoeuvre

  • Eyewitnesses say dozens of men arrived around 2am and started covering anti-extradition bill display with flags of countries that invaded China in 1900
  • Some pro-Beijing figures have accused foreign countries of being behind extradition bill protests
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 8:55pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:06pm, 16 Jul, 2019

