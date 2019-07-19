Channels

Police lines hold back protesters at an action in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Heavyweight backing for independent probe into Hong Kong extradition bill clashes

  • Ex-government ministers and former allies of the city leader among 35 signatories of joint statement
  • Religious leaders call for full withdrawal of the legislation
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 3:28pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:34pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Iron railings on Gloucester Road in Causeway Bay have been removed in advance of Sunday’s protests. Photo: Dickson Lee
Law and Crime

Police remove fences and bus stops from near Hong Kong march site ahead of extradition bill protest planned for Sunday

  • Street furniture removed is similar to that previously used by demonstrators to make barricades but police say operation is a standard procedure for mass events
  • Two men arrested for offences relating to two sieges of police headquarters by protesters on June 21 and 26
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Christy Leung  

Rachel Yeo  

Published: 8:00am, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:21am, 19 Jul, 2019

Iron railings on Gloucester Road in Causeway Bay have been removed in advance of Sunday's protests. Photo: Dickson Lee
