Police lines hold back protesters at an action in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Edmond So
Heavyweight backing for independent probe into Hong Kong extradition bill clashes
- Ex-government ministers and former allies of the city leader among 35 signatories of joint statement
- Religious leaders call for full withdrawal of the legislation
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Iron railings on Gloucester Road in Causeway Bay have been removed in advance of Sunday’s protests. Photo: Dickson Lee
Police remove fences and bus stops from near Hong Kong march site ahead of extradition bill protest planned for Sunday
- Street furniture removed is similar to that previously used by demonstrators to make barricades but police say operation is a standard procedure for mass events
- Two men arrested for offences relating to two sieges of police headquarters by protesters on June 21 and 26
