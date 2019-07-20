Four Hongkongers (from left), Meig Chan, Zoe Wong, Mona So and Dorothy Ngan, specialise in producing audio descriptions for blind and visually impaired consumers of visual media. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong volunteers bring news of extradition bill protests to city’s visually impaired
- Team of four add audio descriptions to videos and pictures online so that blind can still know what’s going on
- Facebook page started in June to keep users up to date with extradition protests
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
