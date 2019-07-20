Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Four Hongkongers (from left), Meig Chan, Zoe Wong, Mona So and Dorothy Ngan, specialise in producing audio descriptions for blind and visually impaired consumers of visual media. Photo: Edward Wong
Politics

Hong Kong volunteers bring news of extradition bill protests to city’s visually impaired

  • Team of four add audio descriptions to videos and pictures online so that blind can still know what’s going on
  • Facebook page started in June to keep users up to date with extradition protests
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun  

Published: 12:00pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:57pm, 20 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Four Hongkongers (from left), Meig Chan, Zoe Wong, Mona So and Dorothy Ngan, specialise in producing audio descriptions for blind and visually impaired consumers of visual media. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.