Two people attach a message ‘Hong Kong, add oil!’ to the Lennon Wall at Tai Wai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

How Hong Kong’s Lennon Walls became showcases for art and design of extradition bill protests

  • Walls have sprung up all over Hong Kong in past two weeks, having been first seen in city during Occupy protests in 2014
  • The Hong Kong iterations are based on an original one that was mounted in Prague after John Lennon’s assassination in 1980
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Published: 10:00am, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:24am, 20 Jul, 2019

Wong Kin-hoi was bailed on Friday at Kwun Tong Court. Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Taxi driver accused of assaulting two men in Lennon Wall row ordered by Hong Kong court to report to police three times a week while on bail

  • Wong Kin-hoi, 46, is alleged to have struck two men at anti-extradition bill display in Ngau Tau Kok on July 11
Topic |   Crime
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 4:31pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:56pm, 19 Jul, 2019

