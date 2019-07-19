Channels

Protesters march from Causeway Bay to government offices in Tamar on June 16 to denounce the extradition bill and call on city leader to resign. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Hong Kong’s quality of life declined in 2018, annual index shows, and extradition crisis could sink it further

  • Overall score dropped 0.63 points from 2017 – and researchers warn of downward trend worsening
  • City’s economic performance hit lowest point in 17 years, driven down by home prices and rental costs
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Rachel Yeo

Rachel Yeo  

Published: 9:35pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:35pm, 19 Jul, 2019

