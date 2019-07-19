Water-filled barriers outside the Chief Executive's Office in Tamar. Photo: May Tse
Security lockdown in city as Hong Kong government and police headquarters are barricaded with water barriers to ‘prepare for the worst’ with protesters
- Police also tell organiser Civil Human Rights Front to shorten its proposed march route, ending the event in Wan Chai rather than in Central
- Organisers expect 50,000 people to join the march but police sources say the force anticipates a higher turnout
Topic | Crime
Water-filled barriers outside the Chief Executive's Office in Tamar. Photo: May Tse