Water-filled barriers outside the Chief Executive's Office in Tamar. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Security lockdown in city as Hong Kong government and police headquarters are barricaded with water barriers to ‘prepare for the worst’ with protesters

  • Police also tell organiser Civil Human Rights Front to shorten its proposed march route, ending the event in Wan Chai rather than in Central
  • Organisers expect 50,000 people to join the march but police sources say the force anticipates a higher turnout
Clifford Lo  

Alvin Lum  

Tony Cheung  

Published: 10:19pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:39pm, 19 Jul, 2019

