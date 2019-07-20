Activist Jimmy Sham (left) and lawmaker Ann Chiang trade barbs over accusations she made against him online. Photo: Dickson Lee/K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong lawmaker Ann Chiang and Civil Human Rights Front convenor Jimmy Sham locked in heated Facebook row over his sexual orientation
- Pro-establishment legislator remains defiant after earlier banned post in which she accused Sham of ‘hiding’ gay identity and affecting public morale
- After Sham took the matter to the EOC, Chiang accuses him of not being ‘ready’ if he considers her remarks an attack
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Activist Jimmy Sham (left) and lawmaker Ann Chiang trade barbs over accusations she made against him online. Photo: Dickson Lee/K.Y. Cheng