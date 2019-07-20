Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Activist Jimmy Sham (left) and lawmaker Ann Chiang trade barbs over accusations she made against him online. Photo: Dickson Lee/K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong lawmaker Ann Chiang and Civil Human Rights Front convenor Jimmy Sham locked in heated Facebook row over his sexual orientation

  • Pro-establishment legislator remains defiant after earlier banned post in which she accused Sham of ‘hiding’ gay identity and affecting public morale
  • After Sham took the matter to the EOC, Chiang accuses him of not being ‘ready’ if he considers her remarks an attack
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 1:34pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:19pm, 20 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Activist Jimmy Sham (left) and lawmaker Ann Chiang trade barbs over accusations she made against him online. Photo: Dickson Lee/K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.