Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ann Chiang has urged Chan Tong-kai to turn himself over to Taiwan authorities. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Hong Kong lawmaker visits murder suspect who sparked ill-fated extradition bill and urges him to surrender to Taiwan authorities

  • Chan Tong-kai is wanted on self-ruled island in connection with death of his pregnant girlfriend
  • Pro-establishment legislator Ann Chiang visited Chan in jail where he is serving time for money-laundering
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 4:13pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:13pm, 20 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ann Chiang has urged Chan Tong-kai to turn himself over to Taiwan authorities. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.