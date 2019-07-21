Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is very much alone in her fight to save her embattled government. Photo: Reuters
Extradition bill protests: why have Hong Kong’s business elite and tycoons abandoned Carrie Lam?
- Absence of support from sector is in stark contrast to 2014’s Occupy movement, with chief executive now isolated and fighting for political life
- Other leading voices in society relatively muted this time are university leaders and the pro-establishment camp
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
