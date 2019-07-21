Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is very much alone in her fight to save her embattled government. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Extradition bill protests: why have Hong Kong’s business elite and tycoons abandoned Carrie Lam?

  • Absence of support from sector is in stark contrast to 2014’s Occupy movement, with chief executive now isolated and fighting for political life
  • Other leading voices in society relatively muted this time are university leaders and the pro-establishment camp
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Joyce Ng  

Published: 7:00am, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 21 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is very much alone in her fight to save her embattled government. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.