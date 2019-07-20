Protesters ram the windows of the Legislative Council Complex during a protest on July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police looking for more than 700 ‘core’ extradition bill protesters involved in recent clashes in Hong Kong
- Sources say most of those wanted are under the age of 25 and are divided into two groups – one radical and violent, the other providing logistical support
- Police are using image recognition software to identify protesters, most of whom concealed their faces. Several are believed to have already fled the city
