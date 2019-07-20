Pro-government supporters at the Safeguard Hong Kong rally at Tamar Park, Admiralty on Saturday. Photo: Felix Wong
Government supporters turn out in hundreds of thousands in Hong Kong for pro-police rally
- Organisers put attendance at 316,000 while police say there were 165,000 at rally in Tamar Park
- Theme of rally was ‘Safeguard Hong Kong’, with attendees calling for rifts in society to be healed but many point finger at extradition bill protesters
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Pro-government supporters at the Safeguard Hong Kong rally at Tamar Park, Admiralty on Saturday. Photo: Felix Wong