Recent unrest in Hong Kong has prompted many in the city to consider leaving. Photo: Fung Chang
Beset by fears for Hong Kong’s future as extradition bill protests continue to rage, many in the city are thinking of leaving
- Two migration consultancy firms say they have seen jump in numbers making inquiries since June, with many people citing unrest as reason
- Australia and Canada are most sought-after destinations for Hongkongers, with Taiwan also gaining in popularity
Hong Kong extradition law
