Protesters gather at Victoria Park. Photo: AFP
Tens of thousands in Hong Kong kick off third major protest march against extradition bill, pushing for investigation into police actions, among other demands
- Civil Human Rights Front, which organised two other massive marches in June, slams crowd control measures and shortened route
- City has been rocked by a series of protests which have taken a violent turn
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters ram the windows of the Legislative Council Complex during a protest on July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police looking for more than 700 ‘core’ extradition bill protesters involved in recent clashes in Hong Kong
- Sources say most of those wanted are under the age of 25 and are divided into two groups – one radical and violent, the other providing logistical support
- Police are using image recognition software to identify protesters, most of whom concealed their faces. Several are believed to have already fled the city
