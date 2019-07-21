LIVE
Protesters spill beyond end point of third major march against Hong Kong extradition bill
Tens of thousands in Hong Kong kick off third major protest march against extradition bill, pushing for investigation into police actions, among other demands
- Civil Human Rights Front, which organised two other massive marches in June, slams crowd control measures and shortened route
- City has been rocked by a series of protests which have taken a violent turn
Crowds gather in Victoria Park. Photo: Felix Wong