A pro-Beijing, pro-police rally in Hong Kong on Saturday drew 316,000 people according to organisers. Photo: AP
China state media takes aim at ‘violent extremists’ in Hong Kong
- Minority with ‘evil intentions’ using protest chaos to undermine Chinese development
- Xinhua mentions ‘external forces’ but People’s Daily does not
Hong Kong political reform
Crowds throng Wan Chai in a third massive march against the extradition bill. Photo: Warton Li
Tens of thousands in Hong Kong kick off third major protest march against extradition bill, pushing for investigation into police actions, among other demands
- Civil Human Rights Front, which organised two other massive marches in June, slams crowd control measures and shortened route
- City has been rocked by a series of protests which have taken a violent turn
Hong Kong extradition law
