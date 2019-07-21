Channels

A pro-Beijing, pro-police rally in Hong Kong on Saturday drew 316,000 people according to organisers. Photo: AP
Politics

China state media takes aim at ‘violent extremists’ in Hong Kong

  • Minority with ‘evil intentions’ using protest chaos to undermine Chinese development
  • Xinhua mentions ‘external forces’ but People’s Daily does not
Topic |   Hong Kong political reform
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 7:27pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:44pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Crowds throng Wan Chai in a third massive march against the extradition bill. Photo: Warton Li
Politics

Tens of thousands in Hong Kong kick off third major protest march against extradition bill, pushing for investigation into police actions, among other demands

  • Civil Human Rights Front, which organised two other massive marches in June, slams crowd control measures and shortened route
  • City has been rocked by a series of protests which have taken a violent turn
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 3:39pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:41pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Crowds throng Wan Chai in a third massive march against the extradition bill. Photo: Warton Li
