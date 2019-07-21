Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ex-chief executive C Y Leung has spoken of the importance of character development among young people, in comments that coincided with the latest in a series of protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Former Hong Kong leader C Y Leung tells younger generation to become ‘good’ people to seize opportunities from Beijing’s Greater Bay Area economic master plan

  • Failure of young people to develop decent character risks inflicting damage on wider society, says ex-chief executive
  • Leung makes comments as youngsters feature prominently in another mass anti-government march on Sunday, demanding full withdrawal of extradition bill
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 10:53pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:52pm, 21 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ex-chief executive C Y Leung has spoken of the importance of character development among young people, in comments that coincided with the latest in a series of protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Crowds throng Wan Chai in a third massive march against the extradition bill. Photo: Warton Li
Politics

Tens of thousands in Hong Kong kick off third major protest march against extradition bill, pushing for investigation into police actions, among other demands

  • Civil Human Rights Front, which organised two other massive marches in June, slams crowd control measures and shortened route
  • City has been rocked by a series of protests which have taken a violent turn
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 3:39pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:21pm, 21 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Crowds throng Wan Chai in a third massive march against the extradition bill. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.