Ex-chief executive C Y Leung has spoken of the importance of character development among young people, in comments that coincided with the latest in a series of protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Former Hong Kong leader C Y Leung tells younger generation to become ‘good’ people to seize opportunities from Beijing’s Greater Bay Area economic master plan
- Failure of young people to develop decent character risks inflicting damage on wider society, says ex-chief executive
- Leung makes comments as youngsters feature prominently in another mass anti-government march on Sunday, demanding full withdrawal of extradition bill
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Ex-chief executive C Y Leung has spoken of the importance of character development among young people, in comments that coincided with the latest in a series of protests in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Crowds throng Wan Chai in a third massive march against the extradition bill. Photo: Warton Li
Tens of thousands in Hong Kong kick off third major protest march against extradition bill, pushing for investigation into police actions, among other demands
- Civil Human Rights Front, which organised two other massive marches in June, slams crowd control measures and shortened route
- City has been rocked by a series of protests which have taken a violent turn
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Crowds throng Wan Chai in a third massive march against the extradition bill. Photo: Warton Li