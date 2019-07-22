A worker continues to clean-up the mess left by protestors outside the liaison office in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong gradually returns to normal after another night of violent extradition bill protests
- Roads reopen in Central and Sheung Wan and public transport resumes
- Clean up continues as people arrive to start work in city’s business district
