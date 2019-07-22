Louis Lo arrives at West Kowloon Court ahead of his bail hearing following his arrest last Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
National Front member arrested over Hong Kong explosives is denied bail
- Louis Lo faces one charge of possessing an explosive substance, an offence that can carry a 14-year prison term
- Lo was one of three men arrested in connection with seizure of suspicious substance in Tsuen Wan
