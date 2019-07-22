Protesters deface the wall of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Edmond So
Top Beijing representative in Hong Kong condemns attack on liaison office during extradition protest, says rioters will be punished
- Radical protesters offended all Chinese people and challenged central government’s authority, said director of Beijing’s liaison office Wang Zhimin
- He praised those who took part in pro-establishment rallies on June 30 and July 20
There were unprecedented scenes of violence in Sha Tin on Sunday as police and protesters fought in a mall. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong police anger has reached boiling point after force is cast as public enemy in extradition bill fiasco while protesters break law at will, insiders say
- Plain-clothes police say better tactics are needed while extra equipment cannot protect them from people who want to ‘take officers’ lives by any means’
- Source says officers have never been so angry, and the reason is because society glorifies radical protesters while putting all the blame on the force
