Hong Kong police deny accusation they colluded with thugs who attacked passengers at train station, as one lawmaker calls incident ‘terrorism’
- Protesters question why it took officers so long to arrive at site of violent attacks and want to know why no one was arrested
- Chief Superintendent John Tse says delay does not equal collusion and numbers involved meant first police on scene had to wait for backup
