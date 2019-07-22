A screen grab from a video shows a group of people in white with wooden sticks chasing and assaulting passengers at the Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: Handout
Pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho defends white-clad mob that attacked civilians in Hong Kong MTR station, says they can be ‘pardoned for defending their home’
- Attack a normal reaction to protesters who brought violence to peaceful community, says rural leader and pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho
- Law Society receives complaints, says matter is being looked into
