A mob in white T-shirts attacked passengers, black-clad extradition bill protesters and journalists on Sunday at Tuen Long MTR station. Photo: Jeffie Lam
Hong Kong press associations ‘strongly condemn’ attacks on journalists at Yuen Long MTR station
- At least four local journalists attacked by white-clad mob on Sunday, including a woman who was beaten while filming live
- Media groups denounce violence as ‘serious threat to freedom of press and speech’ – and call on police to deliver justice
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A mob in white T-shirts attacked passengers, black-clad extradition bill protesters and journalists on Sunday at Tuen Long MTR station. Photo: Jeffie Lam