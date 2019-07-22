A main road in Yuen Long on Monday, when residents stayed away for fear of further violence. Photo: Sam Tsang
Day after brutal attack on Hong Kong extradition bill protesters, Yuen Long is a ghost town
- Shops in the northern district, and others nearby, closed early as people stayed away fearing further violence
- On Sunday night scores of men with sticks and metal rods rampaged through a subway station, attacking protesters and passers-by
