Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A main road in Yuen Long on Monday, when residents stayed away for fear of further violence. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Day after brutal attack on Hong Kong extradition bill protesters, Yuen Long is a ghost town

  • Shops in the northern district, and others nearby, closed early as people stayed away fearing further violence
  • On Sunday night scores of men with sticks and metal rods rampaged through a subway station, attacking protesters and passers-by
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Denise Tsang  

Alvin Lum  

Victor Ting  

Published: 8:30pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 22 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A main road in Yuen Long on Monday, when residents stayed away for fear of further violence. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.