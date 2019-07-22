Channels

Former chief executive Donald Tsang answers questions during a discussion on Sunday at Caritas House. Photos: Nora Tam
Politics

Former chief executive Donald Tsang talks about his time in jail and why Hong Kong is still a ‘place of happiness’ despite extradition crisis

  • ‘God will care for us and we need not worry too much,” said Tsang, 74, to more than 500 fellow Catholics
  • Former city chief talks about disgrace and imprisonment for first time since top court cleared him of criminal misconduct last month
Topic |   Donald Tsang
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 8:38pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:38pm, 22 Jul, 2019

