Men in white brandishing sticks and metal rods had attacked commuters at Yuen Long MTR station on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Are Yuen Long attacks a sign of deepening fractures in Hong Kong society that could lead to anarchy amid extradition bill crisis?
- Analysts pin blame on government’s ‘flaccid’ response over ongoing unrest, expressing fears neighbourhood crisis will spread and spiral out of control
- They urge an independent inquiry into actions of protesters and police
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
