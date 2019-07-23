Channels

Men in white brandishing sticks and metal rods had attacked commuters at Yuen Long MTR station on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Politics

Are Yuen Long attacks a sign of deepening fractures in Hong Kong society that could lead to anarchy amid extradition bill crisis?

  • Analysts pin blame on government’s ‘flaccid’ response over ongoing unrest, expressing fears neighbourhood crisis will spread and spiral out of control
  • They urge an independent inquiry into actions of protesters and police
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 11:00am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:00am, 23 Jul, 2019

Men in white brandishing sticks and metal rods had attacked commuters at Yuen Long MTR station on Sunday. Photo: Handout
