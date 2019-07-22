Channels

A suspect arrested in connection with the Yuen Long violence on Sunday night is escorted to Tin Shui Wai police station. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong police arrest six men over Yuen Long rampage by weapon-wielding mob, after unprecedented night of violence

  • Arrests are first in connection with bloody attacks, in wake of accusations of slow police response on Sunday night
  • Dozens more suspects on radar including members of notorious triad gangs, say police
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Clifford Lo  

Published: 11:48pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:29am, 23 Jul, 2019

A suspect arrested in connection with the Yuen Long violence on Sunday night is escorted to Tin Shui Wai police station. Photo: Winson Wong
A worker continues to clean-up the mess left by protestors outside the liaison office in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong gradually returns to normal after another night of violent extradition bill protests

  • Roads reopen in Central and Sheung Wan and public transport resumes
  • Clean up continues as people arrive to start work in city’s business district
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Michelle Wong  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 10:17am, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:53pm, 22 Jul, 2019

A worker continues to clean-up the mess left by protestors outside the liaison office in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Nora Tam
