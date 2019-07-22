A suspect arrested in connection with the Yuen Long violence on Sunday night is escorted to Tin Shui Wai police station. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police arrest six men over Yuen Long rampage by weapon-wielding mob, after unprecedented night of violence
- Arrests are first in connection with bloody attacks, in wake of accusations of slow police response on Sunday night
- Dozens more suspects on radar including members of notorious triad gangs, say police
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A suspect arrested in connection with the Yuen Long violence on Sunday night is escorted to Tin Shui Wai police station. Photo: Winson Wong
A worker continues to clean-up the mess left by protestors outside the liaison office in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong gradually returns to normal after another night of violent extradition bill protests
- Roads reopen in Central and Sheung Wan and public transport resumes
- Clean up continues as people arrive to start work in city’s business district
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A worker continues to clean-up the mess left by protestors outside the liaison office in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Nora Tam