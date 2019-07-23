The bloody scene left by hooligans attacking protesters and others at Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: SCMP
How marauding gang struck fear into Yuen Long, leaving pregnant woman and dozens of protesters injured, and Hong Kong police defending their response
- Victims seen begging mob for mercy in harrowing video footage at MTR station
- Ploy to save protesters with change of clothes so they could not be identified in black colour of protest could not save everyone from beating
A suspect arrested in connection with the Yuen Long violence on Sunday night is escorted to Tin Shui Wai police station. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police arrest six men over Yuen Long rampage by weapon-wielding mob, after unprecedented night of violence following extradition protests
- Arrests are first in connection with bloody attacks, in wake of accusations of slow police response on Sunday night
- Dozens more suspects on radar including members of notorious triad gangs, say police
