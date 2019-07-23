Channels

The bloody scene left by hooligans attacking protesters and others at Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: SCMP
Politics

How marauding gang struck fear into Yuen Long, leaving pregnant woman and dozens of protesters injured, and Hong Kong police defending their response

  • Victims seen begging mob for mercy in harrowing video footage at MTR station
  • Ploy to save protesters with change of clothes so they could not be identified in black colour of protest could not save everyone from beating
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam  

Clifford Lo  

Published: 7:30am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 23 Jul, 2019

The bloody scene left by hooligans attacking protesters and others at Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: SCMP
A suspect arrested in connection with the Yuen Long violence on Sunday night is escorted to Tin Shui Wai police station. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong police arrest six men over Yuen Long rampage by weapon-wielding mob, after unprecedented night of violence following extradition protests

  • Arrests are first in connection with bloody attacks, in wake of accusations of slow police response on Sunday night
  • Dozens more suspects on radar including members of notorious triad gangs, say police
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung  

Clifford Lo  

Published: 11:48pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:10am, 23 Jul, 2019

A suspect arrested in connection with the Yuen Long violence on Sunday night is escorted to Tin Shui Wai police station. Photo: Winson Wong
