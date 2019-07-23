Channels

A heated Junius Ho (right) grabs Eddie Chu during their television appearance. Photo: RTHK
Pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho storms out of live TV interview after opponent refuses to call for end to Hong Kong protests

  • Legislator gets aggressive with Council Front rival Eddie Chu on RTHK current affairs programme
  • Ho sparked controversy after shaking hands with men who attacked innocent bystanders at Yuen Long MTR station on Sunday
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Su Xinqi  

Victor Ting  

Published: 4:14pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:07pm, 23 Jul, 2019

