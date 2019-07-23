A heated Junius Ho (right) grabs Eddie Chu during their television appearance. Photo: RTHK
Pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho storms out of live TV interview after opponent refuses to call for end to Hong Kong protests
- Legislator gets aggressive with Council Front rival Eddie Chu on RTHK current affairs programme
- Ho sparked controversy after shaking hands with men who attacked innocent bystanders at Yuen Long MTR station on Sunday
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
