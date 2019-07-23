New People’s Party chairwoman Regina Ip said her handout proposal was not aimed at boosting her party’s prospects in the upcoming district council elections. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong government should hand out HK$8,000 cash to all residents to boost retail and alleviate people’s concerns after extradition bill protests, says lawmaker Regina Ip
- Lawmaker Regina Ip meets financial secretary amid pre-budget talks and suggests handout for all in view of city’s current economic and social conditions
- Series of protests and violent clashes over extradition bill have seriously affected grass roots, she says
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
New People’s Party chairwoman Regina Ip said her handout proposal was not aimed at boosting her party’s prospects in the upcoming district council elections. Photo: Sam Tsang