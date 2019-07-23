Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Yuen Long returns to normal on Tuesday after becoming a ghost town a day before. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Politics

Yuen Long recovers but anxiety looms over weekend protest against Sunday’s attacks, as residents, businesses lose faith in Hong Kong police

  • Two days after the late-night brutality at MTR station, life in the northern town returns to normal, but residents remain wary
  • Most point blame at police for what they see as failure to protect the public
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Michelle Wong

Michelle Wong  

Published: 5:14pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:21pm, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Yuen Long returns to normal on Tuesday after becoming a ghost town a day before. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.