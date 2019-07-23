Wong Po-yan, pictured with an artist’s impression of the future Hong Kong International Airport, upon being named chairman of the Airport Authority in November 1995. Photo: SCMP
First chairman of Hong Kong’s Airport Authority Wong Po-yan dies, aged 96
- Wong was instrumental in construction of Hong Kong International Airport at Chek Lap Kok and was also a legislative councillor
- Having made his name as a plastics entrepreneur, Wong would later become a businessman trusted by Beijing in run-up to 1997 handover
