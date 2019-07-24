Channels

A mob of men in white T-shirts try to force open shutters at Yuen Long station. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong town of Yuen Long haunted by black and white colours of protesters and gangs amid extradition bill crisis

  • Some feel judged or targeted for wearing black while others still tormented by images of white-clad mob beating up commuters
  • Tensions continue in a city already rocked by weeks of protests, with calls to recognise problem as a breakdown in system and policy
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Michelle Wong  

Published: 12:00pm, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:12pm, 24 Jul, 2019

A mob of men in white T-shirts try to force open shutters at Yuen Long station. Photo: Handout
Men in white brandishing sticks and metal rods had attacked commuters at Yuen Long MTR station on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Politics

Are Yuen Long attacks a sign of deepening fractures in Hong Kong society that could lead to anarchy amid extradition bill crisis?

  • Analysts pin blame on government’s ‘flaccid’ response over ongoing unrest, expressing fears neighbourhood crisis will spread and spiral out of control
  • They urge an independent inquiry into actions of protesters and police
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 11:00am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:00am, 24 Jul, 2019

Men in white brandishing sticks and metal rods had attacked commuters at Yuen Long MTR station on Sunday. Photo: Handout
