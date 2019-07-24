Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng is by law a substantial shareholder in Analogue Holdings, a major engineering company. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Revelation in Hong Kong stock exchange filing about Justice Minister Teresa Cheng’s links with top engineering company renews debate over beneficial interest
- Stock exchange filings reveal Teresa Cheng as a ‘substantial shareholder’ in Analogue Holdings, a top engineering company founded by her husband
- The company was awarded government contracts worth HK$1.2 billion in 2018/19
