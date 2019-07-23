Channels

A mob of men in white T-shirts attack black-clad protesters and passengers at Yuen Long MTR Station on Sunday night. A protest march is planned for this coming Saturday, to end at the station. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong anti-government protesters are warned of risk of further violence in demonstration this weekend at site of mob attacks

  • Local residents have planned a march from the Yuen Long police station to the MTR station where a gang of marauding men attacked commuters and protesters
  • Lawmakers from across divide urge protesters not to follow through on online calls to attack rural villages and ancestral halls out of revenge
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Tony Cheung  

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 11:53pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:19am, 24 Jul, 2019

A mob of men in white T-shirts attack black-clad protesters and passengers at Yuen Long MTR Station on Sunday night. A protest march is planned for this coming Saturday, to end at the station. Photo: Handout
Yuen Long recovers but anxiety looms over weekend protest against Sunday's attacks, as residents, businesses lose faith in Hong Kong police
Politics

Yuen Long recovers but anxiety looms over weekend protest against Sunday's attacks, as residents, businesses lose faith in Hong Kong police

  • Two days after the late-night brutality at MTR station, life in the northern town returns to normal, but residents remain wary
  • Most point blame at police for what they see as failure to protect the public
Michelle Wong

Michelle Wong  

Published: 5:14pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:11pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Yuen Long returns to normal on Tuesday after becoming a ghost town a day before. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
