A mob of men in white T-shirts attack black-clad protesters and passengers at Yuen Long MTR Station on Sunday night. A protest march is planned for this coming Saturday, to end at the station. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong anti-government protesters are warned of risk of further violence in demonstration this weekend at site of mob attacks
- Local residents have planned a march from the Yuen Long police station to the MTR station where a gang of marauding men attacked commuters and protesters
- Lawmakers from across divide urge protesters not to follow through on online calls to attack rural villages and ancestral halls out of revenge
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Yuen Long returns to normal on Tuesday after becoming a ghost town a day before. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Yuen Long recovers but anxiety looms over weekend protest against Sunday’s attacks, as residents, businesses lose faith in Hong Kong police
- Two days after the late-night brutality at MTR station, life in the northern town returns to normal, but residents remain wary
- Most point blame at police for what they see as failure to protect the public
