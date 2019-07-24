Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Arthur Shek at the ‘Safeguard Hong Kong’ rally in Tamar Park last Saturday. Photo: Twitter
Politics

Veteran press executive Arthur Shek resigns after controversy over ‘caning’ remarks at Hong Kong pro-police rally

  • Shek resigns from director’s position at Hong Kong Economic Times, which he co-founded, after urging rally attendees on Saturday to discipline protesters with force
  • After violence in Yuen Long on Sunday, newspaper’s staff sign petition of protest, prompting Shek to withdraw remarks and apologise
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 6:30am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:30am, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Arthur Shek at the ‘Safeguard Hong Kong’ rally in Tamar Park last Saturday. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.