Arthur Shek at the ‘Safeguard Hong Kong’ rally in Tamar Park last Saturday. Photo: Twitter
Veteran press executive Arthur Shek resigns after controversy over ‘caning’ remarks at Hong Kong pro-police rally
- Shek resigns from director’s position at Hong Kong Economic Times, which he co-founded, after urging rally attendees on Saturday to discipline protesters with force
- After violence in Yuen Long on Sunday, newspaper’s staff sign petition of protest, prompting Shek to withdraw remarks and apologise
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Arthur Shek at the ‘Safeguard Hong Kong’ rally in Tamar Park last Saturday. Photo: Twitter