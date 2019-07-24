Protesters prevent the doors of a train closing as MTR staff try to stop them at Admiralty station. Photo: Nora Tam
Extradition bill protesters cause rush hour chaos in Hong Kong as they block main MTR rail line in city
- Disruption at Admiralty station sees Island line services delayed as protesters block doors and press emergency buttons
- Group demanding accountability from MTR Corp over violence in Yuen Long station
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
An angry mob desperate to enter the MTR station to unleash their fury on protesters returning from Sunday night’s extradition bill march. Photo: Jeffie Lam.
How marauding gang struck fear into Yuen Long, leaving dozens of protesters and passengers injured, and Hong Kong police defending their response
- Victims seen begging mob for mercy in harrowing video footage at MTR station
- Ploy to save protesters with change of clothes so they could not be identified in black colour of protest could not save everyone from beating
