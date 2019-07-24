Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters prevent the doors of a train closing as MTR staff try to stop them at Admiralty station. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Extradition bill protesters cause rush hour chaos in Hong Kong as they block main MTR rail line in city

  • Disruption at Admiralty station sees Island line services delayed as protesters block doors and press emergency buttons
  • Group demanding accountability from MTR Corp over violence in Yuen Long station
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Rachel Yeo  

Linda Lew  

Published: 9:14am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:08am, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters prevent the doors of a train closing as MTR staff try to stop them at Admiralty station. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
An angry mob desperate to enter the MTR station to unleash their fury on protesters returning from Sunday night’s extradition bill march. Photo: Jeffie Lam.
Politics

How marauding gang struck fear into Yuen Long, leaving dozens of protesters and passengers injured, and Hong Kong police defending their response

  • Victims seen begging mob for mercy in harrowing video footage at MTR station
  • Ploy to save protesters with change of clothes so they could not be identified in black colour of protest could not save everyone from beating
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Clifford Lo  

Published: 7:30am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:59pm, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

An angry mob desperate to enter the MTR station to unleash their fury on protesters returning from Sunday night’s extradition bill march. Photo: Jeffie Lam.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.