Men dressed in white T-shirts attacked people at Yuen Long MTR station on Sunday in an unprecedented display of violence. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protest organiser worried about risk of further violence, as pro-Beijing lawmaker appears to threaten rival in angry Facebook post
- Activists planning to march in Yuen Long on Saturday to protest vicious attacks that left at least 45 people injured
- Lawmaker Junius Ho doubles down in row with Eddie Chu telling him to chose path of life or death
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Men dressed in white T-shirts attacked people at Yuen Long MTR station on Sunday in an unprecedented display of violence. Photo: Winson Wong