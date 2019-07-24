Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A television debate gets heated as Junius Ho (right) demands that Eddie Chu appeals for a halt to protests in Hong Kong, in the latest war of words between the Legco rivals. Photo: RTHK
Politics

Hong Kong police must probe pro-Beijing politician Junius Ho’s alleged links to group behind Yuen Long violence, says lawmaker Eddie Chu

  • Chu demands investigation into Ho, but decides not to file complaint over his rival’s ‘choose life or death’ remark
  • Row escalates after Ho accused Chu’s supporters of violating his parents’ graves
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Updated: 7:05pm, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A television debate gets heated as Junius Ho (right) demands that Eddie Chu appeals for a halt to protests in Hong Kong, in the latest war of words between the Legco rivals. Photo: RTHK
READ FULL ARTICLE
A screen grab from a video shows a group of people in white with wooden sticks chasing and assaulting passengers at the Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: Handout
Politics

Pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho defends white-clad mob that attacked civilians in Hong Kong MTR station, says they can be ‘pardoned for defending their home’

  • Attack is a normal reaction to protesters who brought violence to peaceful community, says rural leader and pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho
  • Law Society receives complaints, says matter is being looked into
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Su Xinqi  

Updated: 3:17pm, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screen grab from a video shows a group of people in white with wooden sticks chasing and assaulting passengers at the Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.