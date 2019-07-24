Hua Chunying, a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman, urged Hongkongers ‘who have a sense of justice’ to safeguard the city’s public order. Photo: Kyodo
Beijing says Hong Kong citizens would be ‘saddened’ by foreign countries’ decisions to upgrade city’s security status following clashes
- Japan and South Korea issue updated travel warnings following mob attacks in Yuen Long while Ireland maintains ‘high degree of caution’ alert
- Beijing accuses Washington of being behind unrest in Hong Kong, a charge US consulate in the city dismisses as ‘ridiculous’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
