Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sun Hung Kai Properties is the biggest private owner and operator of shopping malls in the city. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong mall operator Sun Hung Kai Properties to hire extra security and train staff ahead of Saturday protests in Yuen Long after earlier mob violence

  • SHKP has taken unprecedented arrangement after armed mobs infiltrated MTR station through its Yoho Mall on Sunday
  • The city’s largest property developer also owns New Town Plaza in Sha Tin, which was the scene of clashes between police and protesters on July 14
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 8:00am, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sun Hung Kai Properties is the biggest private owner and operator of shopping malls in the city. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.