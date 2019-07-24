Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

(Left to right) Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip Tak-kuen and Wong See-man, who was in charge of the Registration and Electoral Office (REO) at a press conference in April, where Wong denied knowing about the missing data. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong election chief Wong See-man informed of lost register containing voter information a year before denying knowledge of privacy bungle, Electoral Affairs Commission finds

  • Former boss of Registration and Electoral Office transferred from department after critical watchdog report
  • Ministers expresses regret over loss of information of 8,000 voters lost in privacy scandal from Legislative Council elections in 2016
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 9:55pm, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

(Left to right) Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip Tak-kuen and Wong See-man, who was in charge of the Registration and Electoral Office (REO) at a press conference in April, where Wong denied knowing about the missing data. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.