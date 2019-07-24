(Left to right) Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip Tak-kuen and Wong See-man, who was in charge of the Registration and Electoral Office (REO) at a press conference in April, where Wong denied knowing about the missing data. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong election chief Wong See-man informed of lost register containing voter information a year before denying knowledge of privacy bungle, Electoral Affairs Commission finds
- Former boss of Registration and Electoral Office transferred from department after critical watchdog report
- Ministers expresses regret over loss of information of 8,000 voters lost in privacy scandal from Legislative Council elections in 2016
