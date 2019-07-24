Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A police source said the march planned for Yuen Long for this coming Saturday would probably not be permitted out of fears of violence following last week’s clashes. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Police unlikely to give green light to Saturday’s anti-government protest in northern Hong Kong town for fear of recurrence of last weekend’s violence

  • Source says police will probably reject application for letter of no objection for rally, which is planned to end at site of mob attacks on protesters and commuters
  • Organisers say rally will be peaceful but district councillors fear outbreak of violence and rural groups say they oppose application
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Phila Siu  

Updated: 10:14pm, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A police source said the march planned for Yuen Long for this coming Saturday would probably not be permitted out of fears of violence following last week’s clashes. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.