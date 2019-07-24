A police source said the march planned for Yuen Long for this coming Saturday would probably not be permitted out of fears of violence following last week’s clashes. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Police unlikely to give green light to Saturday’s anti-government protest in northern Hong Kong town for fear of recurrence of last weekend’s violence
- Source says police will probably reject application for letter of no objection for rally, which is planned to end at site of mob attacks on protesters and commuters
- Organisers say rally will be peaceful but district councillors fear outbreak of violence and rural groups say they oppose application
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
