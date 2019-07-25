Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A photo provided by a Pico staff member. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong civil servants set up Lennon Wall in Policy Innovation and Co-ordination Office against government handling of extradition bill crisis, photos show

  • Department is brainchild of city’s leader, hiring young researchers as part of her election manifesto to reach out to youth
  • Heads of five disciplinary forces however pledge support for administration even as online wave of staff resentment rolls
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Su Xinqi  

Updated: 11:00am, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A photo provided by a Pico staff member. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
A ‘Lennon Wall’ of Post-it notes in Tsuen Wan, one of dozens that have sprung up across Hong Kong in support of the extradition bill protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Letters

How Hong Kong can look at ‘Lennon Walls’ to drive innovation and policy change

  • Taking the cue from top firms that use Post-it notes in brainstorming sessions, the Hong Kong government could work with youth to set up more such walls to nurture ideas and creative expression
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Letters

Letters  

Updated: 3:39pm, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A ‘Lennon Wall’ of Post-it notes in Tsuen Wan, one of dozens that have sprung up across Hong Kong in support of the extradition bill protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.