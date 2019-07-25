A photo provided by a Pico staff member. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong civil servants set up Lennon Wall in Policy Innovation and Co-ordination Office against government handling of extradition bill crisis, photos show
- Department is brainchild of city’s leader, hiring young researchers as part of her election manifesto to reach out to youth
- Heads of five disciplinary forces however pledge support for administration even as online wave of staff resentment rolls
A photo provided by a Pico staff member. Photo: Handout
