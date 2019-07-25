Yuen Long returns to business as usual, but anxiety still lingers over Sunday night’s attacks. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police to ban Yuen Long protest march in rare decision over fears of more violence, but organiser slams ‘political move’ and warns show must go on
- Force got advice from rural leaders, but organiser says this only fuels suspicions that officers are colluding with them
- Northern town has become flashpoint in latest escalation of conflict from extradition bill crisis
Four victims of the Yuen Long attack (left to right): a man surnamed Kwok and his 14-year-old son; injured passenger Leung with a bloody T-shirt; lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting; and injured passenger Ma. Photo: Nora Tam
‘The whole car smelled of blood’: Hong Kong victims describe brutal attack at Yuen Long MTR station; some may sue for damages
- Six Hongkongers come forward with details of violent attack by angry mob of men in white T-shirts, one asking: ‘Where was the law?’
- Another witness says: ‘We were just passengers, normal citizens, on the way back home’
